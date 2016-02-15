BRIEF-Sumitomo Metal Mining: to buy add'l interest in Morenci Copper Mine for $1 bln

BRIEF-CARNIVAL CORP SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35 PER SHARE
* SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 15 Sumitomo Metal Mining Co says:
* to buy additional 13 percent interest in Morenci Copper Mine for $1 bln from Freeport-McMoRan Inc
* targets 170 billion yen ($1.49 billion) recurring profit in FY2018 versus 4 billion yen loss forecast in FY2015
* targets 120 billion yen ($1.05 billion) net profit in FY2018 versus 5 billion yen profit forecast in FY2015
* to spend 36 billion yen in resource operations in FY2016-18
* To spend 66 billion yen in smelting and refining business in FY2016-18 Further company coverage: ($1 = 113.9400 yen)
Jan 19 Gulf investment firm Investcorp Bank BSC said Nelson Ramos joined the company's alternative investment solutions group in New York as co-portfolio manager of the alternative risk premia portfolios and deputy head of cross asset investments.
NEW YORK, Jan 19 Canadian oil and gas company MEG Energy is testing the capacity for oil-related loans with a US$1.235bn deal that will be used to refinance debt and is part of an overall capital restructuring.