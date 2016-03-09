版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 9日 星期三 15:05 BJT

BRIEF-Toshiba says gives Canon exclusive negotiating rights for medical unit

March 9 Toshiba Corp says:

* gives Canon Inc exclusive negotiating rights for Toshiba Medical

* exclusive negotiating rights effective until March 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐