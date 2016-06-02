版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 2日 星期四

BRIEF-Toyota says to restart production at halted assembly lines

June 2 Toyota Motor Corp

* Toyota says to restart production on all vehicle assembly lines from June 2 Previous story on this topic: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Edmund Klamann)

