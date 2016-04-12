版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 12日 星期二 12:25 BJT

BRIEF-Nomura Holdings to cut up to 1,000 jobs in Americas, Europe - Nikkei

April 12 Nomura Holdings Inc :

- to cut up to 1,000 jobs in Americas, Europe - Nikkei

