BRIEF-Honda changes FY earnings announcement date to May 13 from April 28

April 21 Honda Motor Co says:

- changes FY2015/16 earnings announcement date to May 13 from April 28

- change in earnings announcement date due to need for more time to confirm some figures Further company coverage: (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim)

