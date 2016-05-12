版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 14:47 BJT

BRIEF-Mitsubishi Motors to issue new shares to Nissan - filing

May 12 (Reuters) -

* Mitsubishi Motors to issue new shares to Nissan: filing

* Mitsubishi Motors to issue common stock to Nissan at 468.52 yen/share: filing

* Mitsubishi Motors to raise 237.4 billion yen ($2.2 billion)via share issuance to Nissan: filing

* Mitsubishi Motors to be 34 percent owned by Nissan after share issuance: filing Further company coverage: ($1 = 108.9000 yen) (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐