BRIEF-Nissan says Mitsubishi Motors expected to restore credibility under Renault-Nissan alliance

BRIEF-New Oriental announces results for the second fiscal quarter
Jan 17 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc :
May 12 Nissan Motor Co Ltd :
* Nissan says Mitsubishi Motors must reform corporate culture and awareness, mainly in development department
* Nissan says Mitsubishi Motors' brand image, credibility significantly damaged by false data issue
* Nissan says Mitsubishi Motors expected to restore brand image, credibility as member of Renault-Nissan alliance
* Nissan says Mitsubishi Motors chairman should come from Nissan
* Nissan says Mitsubishi Motors board to be reduced to 11 members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)
Jan 17 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc :
Jan 17 The group created by the merger of Italy's Luxottica and France's Essilor will consider a listing in both Italy and France, as well as the United States, Luxottica founder Leonardo del Vecchio was quoted as saying on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 17 British Prime Minister Theresa May will give her speech about Brexit at 1145 GMT on Tuesday, her Downing Street office said.