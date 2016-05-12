BRIEF-Nissan says Mitsubishi Motors expected to restore credibility under Renault-Nissan alliance

May 12 Nissan Motor Co Ltd :

* Nissan says Mitsubishi Motors must reform corporate culture and awareness, mainly in development department

* Nissan says Mitsubishi Motors' brand image, credibility significantly damaged by false data issue

* Nissan says Mitsubishi Motors expected to restore brand image, credibility as member of Renault-Nissan alliance

* Nissan says Mitsubishi Motors chairman should come from Nissan

