版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 14:50 BJT

BRIEF-Mitsubishi group firms to hold 22 pct percent of Mitsubishi Motors after share issuance to Nissan

May 12 (Reuters) -

* Mitsubishi group firms to hold about 22 pct of Mitsubishi Motors after share issuance to Nissan - Reuters calculation Further company coverage: (Reporting By Chang-Ran Kim)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐