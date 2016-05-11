BRIEF-Toyota president: earnings results in past few years due largely to favourable forex

May 11 Toyota Motor Corp
* sees negative impact of 935 billion yen ($8.60 billion)
from forex on operating profit in fy2016/17 versus year ago
* president: earnings results in past few years due largely
to favourable forex rates
* president: now that 'wind' of favourable forex rates gone,
seeing where Toyota truly stands
* exec: will continue to make investments for future growth
despite forex headwinds
* exec: don't think forex rate assumptions are conservative
* exec: no 'clever scheme' to counter forex headwinds, will
do what is needed
* exec: important to continue investment in future growth
while also countering forex headwinds
* president: would like forex rates to be stable as much as
possible
($1 = 108.7100 yen)