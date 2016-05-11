BRIEF-Toyota president: earnings results in past few years due largely to favourable forex

May 11 Toyota Motor Corp

* sees negative impact of 935 billion yen ($8.60 billion) from forex on operating profit in fy2016/17 versus year ago

* president: earnings results in past few years due largely to favourable forex rates

* president: now that 'wind' of favourable forex rates gone, seeing where Toyota truly stands

* exec: will continue to make investments for future growth despite forex headwinds

* exec: don't think forex rate assumptions are conservative

* exec: no 'clever scheme' to counter forex headwinds, will do what is needed

* exec: important to continue investment in future growth while also countering forex headwinds

* president: would like forex rates to be stable as much as possible