BRIEF-Fuji heavy cfo booked recall cost of 17 billion yen in fy2015/16 for takata-related recalls

Fuji Heavy Cfo: Booked Recall Cost Of 17 Bln Yen In Fy2015/16 For Takata

* Fuji heavy: to buy back up to 1.92 percent or 48 billion yen worth of own shares

* Fuji heavy shares up more than 5 percent

* Fuji heavy: to change company name to subaru corp effective april 1, 2017

* Fuji heavy ceo: to end production of toyota camry at indiana plant in may

* Fuji heavy ceo: to boost global output capacity to 1.13 million vehicles by 2018/19, frontloading previous plan for 1.05 million vehicles by 2020/21

