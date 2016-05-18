版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 18日 星期三 11:11 BJT

BRIEF-Toyota to continue production on all Japan lines May 23-28

May 18 Toyota Motor Corp :

* Toyota says will continue production on all vehicle assembly lines in Japan from May 23 through 28 Source text: bit.ly/24YyVOn Further company coverage: (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐