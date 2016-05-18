BRIEF-Toyota to continue production on all Japan lines May 23-28

U.S. Department of Labor says JPMorgan Chase paid women less than men
Jan 18 The U.S. Department of Labor on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase & Co claiming the bank engaged in pay discrimination against women.
May 18 Toyota Motor Corp :
* Toyota says will continue production on all vehicle assembly lines in Japan from May 23 through 28 Source text: bit.ly/24YyVOn Further company coverage: (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)
* Oil falls, U.S. Treasury yields rise (Updates to U.S. market open, changes byline, previous dateline London)
Jan 18 State Street Corp will pay $64.6 million to resolve U.S. investigations into what prosecutors said was a scheme to defraud six clients through secret commissions on billions of dollars of trades, authorities said on Wednesday.