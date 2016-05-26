版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 13:25 BJT

BRIEF-Nippon life exec: Expects dollar-yen rate at 115 at FY-end

May 26 Nippon Life Insurance Co executive:

- Expects dollar-yen yen rate at 115 yen around this fiscal year-end

- Yen could fall below 105 yen during this FY but yen should gradually weaken as U.S. rates rise

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐