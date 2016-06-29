版本:
BRIEF-ANA reaches deal to buy 3 Bombardier aircraft in FY2017

June 29 (Reuters) -

* ANA says reached deal to buy three Bombardier DHC-8-Q400 aircraft, delivery during 2017 fiscal year

* ANA says Bombardier aircraft has catalogue price of about 11.5 billion yen ($113 million) Source text: ana.ms/292GlJz Further company coverage: ($1 = 102.2600 yen)

