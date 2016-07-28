版本:
BRIEF-SoftBank CEO Son: Has received no offer from Yahoo Inc over Yahoo Japan shares

July 28 SoftBank Group Corp CEO Masayoshi Son:

- has received no offer from Yahoo Inc over Yahoo Japan shares

