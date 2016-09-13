版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 13日 星期二 09:34 BJT

BRIEF-Renesas CEO: will take 4-5 years to benefit fully from synergies with Intersil

Sept 13 Renesas Electronics Corp CEO and President Bunsei Kure says:

- Will Take 4-5 years to benefit fully from synergies with Intersil Corp

Source text for Eikon:

