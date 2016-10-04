版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 5日 星期三 07:35 BJT

BRIEF-Sompo japan will announce any decision on endurance specialty acquisition as soon as possible

* Sompo japan: will announce any decision on endurance specialty acquisition as soon as possible

* Sompo japan: to decide on reported acquisition of endurance specialty holdings on wednesday Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

