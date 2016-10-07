版本:
2016年 10月 7日

BRIEF-Bidding group including Japan's Daicel placed highest bid for Takata in air bag maker's auction to find sponsor - Jiji

Oct 7 Bidding group including Japan's Daicel Corp placed highest bid for Takata Corp in air bag maker's auction to find sponsor - Jiji Further company coverage:

