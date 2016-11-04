版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 08:46 BJT

BRIEF-Takata: Nothing to announce after report U.S. unit preparing Chapter 11 filing

Nov 4 Takata Corp :

* nothing to announce after media report U.S. unit preparing for possible Chapter 11 filing

* no new decision since announcement on Oct. 11 after previous similar report Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

