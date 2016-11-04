版本:
BRIEF-Takata CFO: Prefer to decide on sponsor this year but depends on progress of process led by steering committee

Nov 4 Takata Corp Chief Financial Officer Yoichiro Nomura says:

* cannot comment on process to search for financial sponsor

* company's preference would be to decide on a sponsor this year, but this depends on progress of process led by steering committee

* company's preference is to see voluntary liquidation rather than court-led liquidation for global operations, to ensure inflator supply continues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)

