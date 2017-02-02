版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 2日 星期四 14:07 BJT

BRIEF-Nippon Sheet Glass: to raise 40 bln yen, issue preferred shares

Feb 2 Nippon Sheet Glass Co Ltd :

* to raise 40 billion yen ($355 million) in new class-A share issuance

* two megabank-controlled funds to buy preferred shares in third-party placement

* new shares carry no voting rights Further company coverage: ($1 = 112.5700 yen)
