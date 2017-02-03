BRIEF-Honda exec: Hope Trump understands Honda's presence in U.S.

BRIEF-Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
* Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
Feb 3 Honda Motor Co Ltd Executive Vice President Seiji Kuraishi says:
* we have been investing in, developing, manufacturing cars in U.S. for 40 years, will continue to do so
* we see uncertainties in current U.S. trade relations, if there are any policy changes we will deal with them
* hopes U.S. President Donald Trump understands our presence in the U.S.
* if tariffs on Mexico exports to U.S. increase, we would need to take some form of action
* declines comment on whether Honda prefers court-led Takata restructuring, says stable supply a priority Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)
* Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
* Has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake (6.5 oz., 6 pack) sold in retail stores because it contains undeclared milk
* Acasta closes financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: