BRIEF- Tesla CEO exercises 532,000 stock options

Jan 29 Musk Did Not Sell Any Shares, Paid More Than $50m In Taxes

* Tesla CEO Elon Musk exercises 532,000 stock options

* Stock options worth about $100M in current value - Tesla spokesperson

* Musk did not sell any shares, paid more than $50m in taxes - Tesla spokesperson Source text for Eikon: (Reporting by Alexandria Sage)

