公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 1日 星期三

BRIEF-Tesla CEO says has faced bigger challenges than Model 3 ramp

May 31 Tesla Motors Inc

* Tesla CEO Elon Musk told shareholders the company had made "bigger leaps" in the past than ramping up its production now for Model 3 demand. Musk spoke during the company's 2016 annual shareholder meeting in Mountain View, California. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Alexandria Sage)

