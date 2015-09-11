Allianz's El-Erian says Brexit won't happen but expect posturing

LONDON, Sept 11 Britain will not vote to leave
the European Union but investors should expect lots of political
"noise and posturing", Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser
at Allianz SE, said in a note to clients.
Prime Minister David Cameron, who won an unexpectedly
decisive victory in a general election in May, has promised to
renegotiate Britain's relationship with the 28-member EU and
hold a referendum on membership by the end of 2017.
"There will be lots of political noise and posturing. But,
when push comes to shove, Brexit will be avoided," El-Erian said
in the note. "It would be costly for all involved, and
especially the UK," he said of a British exit, or Brexit.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Andrew Roche)