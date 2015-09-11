版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 11日 星期五 23:12 BJT

Allianz's El-Erian says Brexit won't happen but expect posturing

LONDON, Sept 11 Britain will not vote to leave the European Union but investors should expect lots of political "noise and posturing", Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz SE, said in a note to clients.

Prime Minister David Cameron, who won an unexpectedly decisive victory in a general election in May, has promised to renegotiate Britain's relationship with the 28-member EU and hold a referendum on membership by the end of 2017.

"There will be lots of political noise and posturing. But, when push comes to shove, Brexit will be avoided," El-Erian said in the note. "It would be costly for all involved, and especially the UK," he said of a British exit, or Brexit. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Andrew Roche)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐