版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 20日 星期二 16:42 BJT

BRIEF-Tesco sales down 1.7 pct in latest 12 month period - Kantar Worldpanel

Oct 20 Kantar Worldpanel data for 12 weeks to Oct 11

* Tesco sales down 1.7 percent in 12 weeks to Oct 11 - Kantar Worldpanel

* Asda sales down 3.0 percent, Sainsbury up 1.1 percent, Morrisons down 1.0 percent

* Aldi sales up 17.6 percent, Lidl up 17.9 percent

* Overall supermarket sales up 0.8 pct

* Inflation -1.7 percent for the 12 week period ending 11 October Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐