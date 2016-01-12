版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 12日 星期二

BRIEF-Drop in Chinese demand pulls down carmaker Bentley's 2015 sales

Jan 12 (Reuters) -

* Bentley says delivered 1,615 cars in China, down from 2,560 in 2014, says committed to retail partners in the region

* Carmaker bentley says delivered 10,100 cars in 2015

* 11,020 cars delivered in 2014 (Costas Pitas)

