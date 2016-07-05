版本:
2016年 7月 6日

BRIEF-Nissan says able to seize opportunities and mitigate risks after Brexit vote

July 5 (Reuters) -

* Carmaker nissan says we continue to monitor the situation in the united kingdom and the european union since brexit vote

* Carmaker nissan says like other multinational companies, we are able to seize opportunities, mitigate risks and continually adapt to changing situations Source text for Eikon: (London newsroom)

