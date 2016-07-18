版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 18日 星期一 20:03 BJT

BRIEF-SoftBank CEO says negotiated ARM deal after Nikesh Arora's departure

July 18 Softbank

* Chairman and CEO says negotiated the ARM deal after Nikesh Arora's departure

* Chairman and CEO says Alibaba's Jack Ma strongly supported the ARM deal Further company coverage: (London newsroom)

