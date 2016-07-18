BRIEF-SoftBank CEO says negotiated ARM deal after Nikesh Arora's departure

BRIEF-Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio at 490 bln rupees
* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR 490 billion
July 18 Softbank
* Chairman and CEO says negotiated the ARM deal after Nikesh Arora's departure
* Chairman and CEO says Alibaba's Jack Ma strongly supported the ARM deal Further company coverage: (London newsroom)
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results