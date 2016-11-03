CORRECTED-Plantronics' Q2 adj EPS of $0.82 beats forecast - Uptick (Nov. 1)

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
(Corrects headline and first paragraph in Nov. 1 Uptick item to show Plantronics reported adjusted EPS of $0.82 and beat I/B/E/S estimates, not reported EPS of $0.70 and missed I/B/E/S estimates) Plantronics' second-quarter adjusted profit beat Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S mean estimate. The company announced adjusted net income of $0.82 per share. Forecasted net income by analysts on Wall Street ranged between $0.76 and $0.80 per share and had an estimated mean of $0.78 per share. In the last four quarters, the company exceeded the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S projected mean estimate.
RECOMMENDATIONS
* The company has a consensus recommendation of a Buy.
* The recommendations from six analysts include four Buy and two Hold.
* The average consensus recommendation for the Telecomm Equipment & Services peer group is a Buy. FORECAST CHANGES
* Before the earnings announcement, the mean estimate was a profit of $0.78 per share
* At the present time, four analysts are providing Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S with estimates.
* The mean EPS estimate has not changed over the last four weeks.
* High estimate four weeks ago was $0.80 and the low estimate was $0.76. YEAR OVER YEAR
* Earnings for the peer group are expected to fall over the same quarter last year and have been revised downward over the last four weeks. EARNINGS HISTORY
* In the previous four quarters, the company surpassed the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S forecasted mean estimate. This is a computer-generated article from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. For information or comments, please contact us via here
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.