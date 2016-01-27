版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 27日 星期三 20:44 BJT

BRIEF-Austria's Immofinanz sees 300 mln eur net influx from logistics sale

Jan 27 (Reuters) -

* Immofinanz says closing of logistics portfolio sale to Blackstone expected to result in more than 300 million euros in net proceedings

* Immofinanz says sees high acceptance rate for its settlement offer with investors Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐