BRIEF-Austria's Immofinanz sees 300 mln eur net influx from logistics sale

BRIEF-PacWest Bancorp Q4 earnings per share $0.71
* Says Q4 net interest income rose $13.7 million from Q3 to $248.3 million
Jan 27 (Reuters) -
* Immofinanz says closing of logistics portfolio sale to Blackstone expected to result in more than 300 million euros in net proceedings
* Immofinanz says sees high acceptance rate for its settlement offer with investors
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.
* Target announces major push into soccer in the U.S.; becomes official partner of major league soccer and Minnesota United FC