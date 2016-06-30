BRIEF-Austrian lender Raiffeisen completes sale of Slovenian unit

June 30 Raiffeisen Bank International :
* Says closes sale of Raiffeisen Banka in Slovenia
* Says the buyer is Biser Bidco, which is owned by Apollo
Global Management and the EBRD, it was agreed that the sales
price would be kept confidential
* Says expected deconsolidation effect on consolidated
result will amount to about minus eur 53 million which has
already been recognized in Q4 2015 and in Q1 2016
* Says the Slovenian Raiffeisen Leasing d.o.o. is not
included in the transaction
* Says at the closing it will have a slightly positive
effect on RBI's CET1 ratio (fully loaded)
