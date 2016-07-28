版本:
BRIEF-Citigroup launches bonds exchangeable for Telekom Austria shares

July 28 (Reuters) -

* Citigroup says launching an offering of exchangeable bonds due 2023, exchangeable for ordinary shares of Telekom Austria in an aggregate principal amount of up to approximately eur 400 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

