公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二

BRIEF-Telekom Austria CEO says being listed has drawbacks -Handelsblatt

Aug 16 Telekom Austria :

* CEO, asked whether delisting would be interesting option, says being listed costs a lot of money and requires large administrative costs -Handelsblatt interview

* CEO says we must compete with unlisted companies, being listed requires publishing a great deal of information, which is not always helpful -Handelsblatt Further company coverage:

