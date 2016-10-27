版本:
BRIEF-America Movil says no capital increase planned for Telekom -paper

Oct 27 Telekom Austria :

* America Movil CEO Hajj says no capital increase planned for Telekom Austria -newspaper Die Presse

* America Movil CFO Moreno says plans to keep Telekom Austria listed on Vienna stock exchange -Die Presse Further company coverage:

