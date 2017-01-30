版本:
BRIEF-Telekom Austria says strong competition to remain in 2017

Jan 30 Telekom Austria Ag

* says strong competition in Austria as well as in smaller mobile markets expected to remain in 2017

* says macro and fx still a potential risk

* says similar roaming effect as in 2016 expected

* fixed-line expected to be supportive in most convergent markets Further company coverage:
