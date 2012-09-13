TEXT-FOMC statement from Sept. 12-13 meeting

Sept 13 Following is the full text of the statement
from the Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee issued
on Thursday following a two-day meeting on interest rate policy:
"Information received since the Federal Open Market
Committee met in August suggests that economic activity has
continued to expand at a moderate pace in recent months. Growth
in employment has been slow, and the unemployment rate remains
elevated. Household spending has continued to advance, but
growth in business fixed investment appears to have slowed. The
housing sector has shown some further signs of improvement,
albeit from a depressed level. Inflation has been subdued,
although the prices of some key commodities have increased
recently. Longer-term inflation expectations have remained
stable.
Consistent with its statutory mandate, the Committee seeks
to foster maximum employment and price stability. The Committee
is concerned that, without further policy accommodation,
economic growth might not be strong enough to generate
sustained improvement in labor market conditions. Futhermore,
strains in global financial markets continue to pose significant
downside risks to the economic outlook. The Committee also
anticipates that inflation over the medium term likely wouldl
run at or below its 2-percent objective.
To support a stronger economic recovery and to help ensure
that inflation, over time, is at the rate most consistent with
its dual mandate, the Committee agreed today to increase policy
accommodation by purchasing additional agency mortgage-backed
securities at a pace of $40 billion per month. The Committee
also will continue through the end of the year its program to
extend the average maturing of its holdings of securities as
announced in June, and it is maintaining its existing policy of
reinvesting principal payments from its holdings of agency debt
and agency mortgage-backed securities in agency mortgage-backed
securities. These actions, which together will increase the
Committee's holdings of longer term securities by about $85
billion each month through the end of the year, should put
downward pressure on longer term interest rates, support
mortgage markets, and to help make broader financial conditions
more accommodative.
The Committee will closely monitor incoming information
on economic and financial developments in coming months. If the
outlook for the labor market does not improve substantially, the
Committee will continue its purchases of agency mortgage-backed
securities, undertake additional asset purchases, and employ its
other policy tools as appropriate until such improvement is
achieved in a context of price stability. In determining the
size, pace, and composition of its asset purchases, the
Committee will, as always, take appropriate account of the
likely efficacy and costs of such purchases.
To support continued progress toward maximum employment
and price stability, the Committee expects that a highly
accommodative stance of monetary policy will remain appropriate
for considerable time after the economic recovery strengthens.
In particular, the Committee also decided today to keep the
target range for the federal funds rate at 0 to 1/4 percent and
currently anticipates that exceptionally low levels for the
federal funds rate are likely to be warranted at least through
mid 2015.
Voting for the FOMC monetary policy action were: Ben S.
Bernanke, Chairman; William C. Dudley, Vice Chairman; Elizabeth
A. Duke; Dennis P. Lockhart; Sandra Pianalto; Jerome H. Powell;
Sarah Bloom Raskin; Jeremy C. Stein; Daniel K. Tarullo; John C.
Williams; and Janet L. Yellen. Voting against the action was
Jeffrey M. Lacker, who opposed additional asset purchases and
prreferred to omit the description of the time period over which
exceptionally low levels for the federal funds rate are likely
to be warranted."