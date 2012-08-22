CORRECTED-U.S. July existing home sales rose 2.3 percent

BRIEF-Prosper closes loan purchase agreement for up to $5 bln with consortium of investors
* Prosper Marketplace closes loan purchase agreement for up to $5 billion of loans with consortium of institutional investors
Aug 22 The following is data on U.S. existing home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally adjusted annual rates): Units Sold (in mlns) July June JunePrev May July'11 Total Existing Homes 4.47 4.37 4.37 4.62 4.05 Single Family 3.98 3.90 3.90 4.11 3.62 Condos/Co-ops 0.490 0.470 0.470 0.510 0.430 Units Sold, Pct Change July June JunePrev July'12/11 Total Existing Homes 2.3 -5.4 -5.4 10.4 Single Family 2.1 -5.1 -5.1 9.9 Condos/Co-ops 4.3 -7.8 -7.8 14.0
July June JunePrev May July'11 Total Median Price 187.3 188.8 189.4 180.3 171.2 Median Pct Change -0.8 4.7 5.0 9.4 Average Price 236.0 238.2 238.8 229.6 220.4 Average Pct Change -0.9 3.7 4.0 7.1 Units Available (mlns) 2.400 2.370 2.390 2.470 3.150 Months' Worth of Supply 6.4 6.5 6.6 6.4 9.3
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. July existing home sales at 4.52 mln unit rate
