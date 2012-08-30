RPT-TABLE-KC Fed Aug manufacturing composite index 8

Aug 30 Details of the Federal Reserve Bank of
Kansas City's monthly manufacturing index, released on Thursday.
Following are details from the survey:
MANUFACTURING SURVEY Aug July (Prev) 6 mos.
Composite Index 8 5 5 16
Production 7 2 2 31
Shipments 12 -3 -3 30
New Orders 11 -4 -4 21
Backlog Orders 4 -10 -10 14
Number of employees 2 6 6 16
Average workweek -5 -3 -3 2
Finished product prices 0 0 0 32
Raw product prices 26 18 18 44
Capital expenditures N/A N/A N/A 18
Inventory-materials 16 13 13 2
Inventory-finished goods 13 9 9 10
NOTES:
The survey included 122 responses from manufacturing plants
in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Wyoming, northern New
Mexico and western Missouri.
The index is calculated by subtracting the percentage of
total respondents reporting decreases from the percentage
reporting increases. Index values greater than zero generally
suggest expansion, while values less than zero indicate
contraction, the Kansas City Fed said.