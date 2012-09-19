TABLE-U.S. Aug existing home sales rose 7.8 pct

Sept 19 The following is data on U.S. existing home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally adjusted annual rates): Units Sold (in mlns) Aug July JulyPrev June Aug'11 Total Existing Homes 4.82 4.47 4.47 4.37 4.41 Single Family 4.30 3.98 3.98 3.90 3.91 Condos/Co-ops 0.520 0.490 0.490 0.470 0.500 Units Sold, Pct Change Aug July JulyPrev Aug12/11 Total Existing Homes 7.8 2.3 2.3 9.3 Single Family 8.0 2.1 2.1 10.0 Condos/Co-ops 6.1 4.3 4.3 4.0