TABLE-U.S. Sept existing home sales fell 1.7 pct

BRIEF-Nordson reports Q1 GAAP EPS $0.86
* Nordson Corp reports record first quarter sales and diluted earnings per share
Oct 19 The following is data on U.S. existing home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally adjusted annual rates): Units Sold (in mlns) Sept Aug AugPrev July Sept'11 Total Existing Homes 4.75 4.83 4.82 4.47 4.28 Single Family 4.21 4.29 4.30 3.98 3.80 Condos/Co-ops 0.540 0.540 0.520 0.490 0.480 Units Sold, Pct Change Sept Aug AugPrev Sept12/11 Total Existing Homes -1.7 8.1 7.8 11.0 Single Family -1.9 7.8 8.0 10.8 Condos/Co-ops 0.0 10.2 6.1 12.5
Sept Aug AugPrev July Sept'11 Total Median Price 183.9 184.9 187.4 187.8 165.3 Median Pct Change -0.5 -1.5 -0.2 11.3 Average Price 232.0 233.1 235.3 236.2 212.8 Average Pct Change -0.5 -1.3 -0.4 9.0 Units Available (mlns) 2.320 2.400 2.470 2.400 2.900 Months' Worth of Supply 5.9 6.0 6.1 6.4 8.1
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Sept existing home sales at 4.75 mln unit rate
* Community health systems, inc. Announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results and 2017 guidance
* Southern Anesthesia + Surgical will become part of Ace Surgical Supply (ace), a subsidiary of Henry Schein