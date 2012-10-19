TABLE-U.S. Sept existing home sales fell 1.7 pct

Oct 19 The following is data on U.S. existing home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally adjusted annual rates): Units Sold (in mlns) Sept Aug AugPrev July Sept'11 Total Existing Homes 4.75 4.83 4.82 4.47 4.28 Single Family 4.21 4.29 4.30 3.98 3.80 Condos/Co-ops 0.540 0.540 0.520 0.490 0.480 Units Sold, Pct Change Sept Aug AugPrev Sept12/11 Total Existing Homes -1.7 8.1 7.8 11.0 Single Family -1.9 7.8 8.0 10.8 Condos/Co-ops 0.0 10.2 6.1 12.5