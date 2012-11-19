TABLE-U.S. Oct existing home sales rose 2.1 pct

Nov 19 The following is data on U.S. existing home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally adjusted annual rates): Units Sold (in mlns) Oct Sept SeptPrev Aug Oct'11 Total Existing Homes 4.79 4.69 4.75 4.83 4.32 Single Family 4.22 4.14 4.21 4.29 3.85 Condos/Co-ops 0.570 0.550 0.540 0.540 0.470 Units Sold, Pct Change Oct Sept SeptPrev Oct12/11 Total Existing Homes 2.1 -2.9 -1.7 10.9 Single Family 1.9 -3.5 -1.9 9.6 Condos/Co-ops 3.6 1.9 0.0 21.3