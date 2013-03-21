TABLE-U.S. Feb existing home sales rose 0.8 pct

March 21 The following is data on U.S. existing
home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally
adjusted annual rates):
Units Sold (in mlns) Feb Jan JanPrev Dec Feb'12
Total Existing Homes 4.98 4.94 4.92 4.90 4.52
Single Family 4.36 4.37 4.34 4.33 4.01
Condos/Co-ops 0.620 0.570 0.580 0.570 0.510
Units Sold, Pct Change Feb Jan JanPrev Feb13/12
Total Existing Homes 0.8 0.8 0.4 10.2
Single Family -0.2 0.9 0.2 8.7
Condos/Co-ops 8.8 0.0 1.8 21.6
Feb Jan JanPrev Dec Feb'12
Total Median Price 173.6 170.6 173.6 180.2 155.6
Median Pct Change 1.8 -5.3 -3.7 11.6
Average Price 221.7 218.3 221.2 230.6 201.6
Average Pct Change 1.6 -5.3 -4.1 10.0
Units Available (mlns) 1.940 1.770 1.740 1.830 2.400
Months' Worth of Supply 4.7 4.3 4.2 4.5 6.4
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Feb existing home sales at 5.00 mln unit rate