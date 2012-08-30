版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 30日 星期四

TABLE-US 30-year, 15-year mortgages

AUG 30 FREDDIE MAC AVERAGE U.S. MORTGAGE RATES (PERCENT) FOR WEEKS ENDING:

AUG 30 AUG 23 YEAR AGO

30-YR 3.59 3.66 4.22

15-YR 2.86 2.89 3.39

5-YR ARM 2.78 2.80 2.96

1-YR ARM 2.63 2.66 2.89

U.S. NORTH- SOUTH- NORTH- SOUTH- WEST

AVG. EAST EAST CENTRAL WEST 30 YR 3.59 3.59 3.64 3.57 3.61 3.58 FEES/PTS 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 15 YR 2.86 2.85 2.90 2.84 2.89 2.85 FEES/PTS 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 5 YR ARM 2.78 2.83 2.78 2.85 2.79 2.69 FEES/PTS 0.6 0.6 0.7 0.6 0.7 0.5 1 YR ARM 2.63 2.55 2.69 2.68 2.70 2.60 FEES/PTS 0.4 0.5 0.5 0.3 0.4 0.3

