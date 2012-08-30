TABLE-US 30-year, 15-year mortgages

BRIEF-Hyundai Motor America reports February sales of 53,020 units
* February sales of 53,020 units versus 53,009 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
AUG 30 FREDDIE MAC AVERAGE U.S. MORTGAGE RATES (PERCENT) FOR WEEKS ENDING:
AUG 30 AUG 23 YEAR AGO
30-YR 3.59 3.66 4.22
15-YR 2.86 2.89 3.39
5-YR ARM 2.78 2.80 2.96
1-YR ARM 2.63 2.66 2.89
U.S. NORTH- SOUTH- NORTH- SOUTH- WEST
AVG. EAST EAST CENTRAL WEST 30 YR 3.59 3.59 3.64 3.57 3.61 3.58 FEES/PTS 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 15 YR 2.86 2.85 2.90 2.84 2.89 2.85 FEES/PTS 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 5 YR ARM 2.78 2.83 2.78 2.85 2.79 2.69 FEES/PTS 0.6 0.6 0.7 0.6 0.7 0.5 1 YR ARM 2.63 2.55 2.69 2.68 2.70 2.60 FEES/PTS 0.4 0.5 0.5 0.3 0.4 0.3
* February sales of 53,020 units versus 53,009 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 1 A federal appeals court has thrown out a jury verdict that had originally required Apple Inc to pay $533 million to Smartflash LLC, a technology developer and licenser that claimed Apple's iTunes software infringed its data storage patents.
* Says on Feb 21, Japan Fair Trade Commission informed Calgon Carbon Japan it is investigating CCJ over concerns of anti-competitive conduct