TABLE-Federal Reserve economic forecasts

Sept 13 Following are U.S. economic forecasts issued
by the Federal Reserve on Thursday.
(All figures Q4 over Q4, except jobless rate, which is Q4
average, and all figures in percent)
APPROPRIATE TIMING OF FIRST FED FUNDS RATE HIKE (NUMBER OF
POLICYMAKERS)
SEPT VS. JUNE VS. APRIL VS. JAN
2012 1 3 3 3
2013 3 3 3 3
2014 2 7 7 5
2015 12 6 4 4
2016 1 0 0 2
CENTRAL TENDENCY FORECASTS COMPARED WITH JUNE FORECASTS
Longer
2012 2013 2014
2015 Run
Real GDP
Sept 1.7 to 2.0 2.5 to 3.0 3.0 to 3.8 3.0
to 3.8 2.3 to 2.5
June 1.9 to 2.4 2.2 to 2.8 3.0 to 3.5 N/A
2.3 to 2.5
Unemployment
Sept 8.0 to 8.2 7.6 to 7.9 6.7 to 7.3 6.0
to 6.8 5.2 to 6.0
June 8.0 to 8.2 7.5 to 8.0 7.0 to 7.7 N/A
5.2 to 6.0
PCE Price Index
Sept 1.7 to 1.8 1.6 to 2.0 1.6 to 2.0 1.8
to 2.0 2.0
June 1.2 to 1.7 1.5 to 2.0 1.5 to 2.0 N/A
2.0
Core PCE index
Sept 1.7 to 1.9 1.7 to 2.0 1.8 to 2.0 1.9
to 2.0 N/A
June 1.7 to 2.0 1.6 to 2.0 1.6 to 2.0 N/A
N/A
RANGE OF FOMC PARTICIPANTS' PROJECTIONS COMPARED WITH JUNE
Longer
2012 2013 2014
2015 Run
Real GDP
Sept 1.6 to 2.0 2.3 to 3.5 2.7 to 4.1 2.5
to 4.2 2.2 to 3.0
June 1.6 to 2.5 2.2 to 3.5 2.8 to 4.0 N/A
2.2 to 3.0
Unemployment
Sept 8.0 to 8.3 7.0 to 8.0 6.3 to 7.5 5.7
to 6.9 5.0 to 6.3
June 7.8 to 8.4 7.0 to 8.1 6.3 to 7.7 N/A
4.9 to 6.3
PCE price index
Sept 1.5 to 1.9 1.5 to 2.1 1.6 to 2.2 1.8
to 2.3 2.0
June 1.2 to 2.0 1.5 to 2.1 1.5 to 2.2 N/A
2.0
Core PCE index
Sept 1.6 to 2.0 1.6 to 2.0 1.6 to 2.2 1.8
to 2.3 N/A
June 1.7 to 2.0 1.4 to 2.1 1.5 to 2.2 N/A
N/A
Notes:
N/A-not available
Prior forecasts are from the FOMC minutes of the June 19-20
meeting.
The U.S. central bank has said the longer-run projections
for growth and unemployment may be interpreted as estimates of
rates that appear sustainable in the long run.
The long-run inflation projection may be interpreted as the
rate Fed officials see as consistent with their dual objectives
of maximum sustainable employment and price stability.