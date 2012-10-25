TABLE-U.S. Sept pending home sales rose 0.3 pct

BRIEF-Enerflex qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.54
* Enerflex reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results and quarterly dividend
Oct 25 National Association of Realtors monthly index of pending sales of existing U.S. homes, seasonally adjusted.
Sept Aug Prev Sept'11 Pending index 99.5 99.2 99.2 86.9
Sept Aug Prev Sept'12/11 Pct change 0.3 -2.6 -2.6 14.5
Pending home sales indices by region, adjusted:
Sept Aug Sept'11 Northeast 79.3 78.2 62.9 Midwest 89.5 95.0 75.0 South 111.5 110.4 94.8 West 106.9 102.5 106.0
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. Sept. pending home sales +2.1 pct
* Enerflex reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results and quarterly dividend
* Proved reserves at December 31, 2016 increased to 40.5 million barrels of oil equivalent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Freehold Royalties Ltd sets quarterly production record, increases dividend and revises guidance upwards