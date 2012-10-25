版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 25日 星期四 21:59 BJT

TABLE-U.S. Sept pending home sales rose 0.3 pct

Oct 25 National Association of Realtors monthly index of pending sales of existing U.S. homes, seasonally adjusted.

Sept Aug Prev Sept'11 Pending index 99.5 99.2 99.2 86.9

Sept Aug Prev Sept'12/11 Pct change 0.3 -2.6 -2.6 14.5

Pending home sales indices by region, adjusted:

Sept Aug Sept'11 Northeast 79.3 78.2 62.9 Midwest 89.5 95.0 75.0 South 111.5 110.4 94.8 West 106.9 102.5 106.0

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:

U.S. Sept. pending home sales +2.1 pct

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐