TABLE-U.S. Oct pending home sales rose 5.2 pct

Nov 29 National Association of Realtors monthly index of pending sales of existing U.S. homes, seasonally adjusted.

Oct Sept Prev Oct'11 Pending index 104.8 99.6 99.5 92.6

Oct Sept Prev Oct'12/11 Pct change 5.2 0.4 0.3 13.2

Pending home sales indices by region, adjusted:

Oct Sept Oct'11 Northeast 79.2 79.3 69.9 Midwest 104.4 90.3 87.0 South 117.3 111.2 99.9 West 105.7 106.9 104.8

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:

U.S. Oct. pending home sales +0.8 pct

