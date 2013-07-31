RPT-FOMC statement from July 30-31 meeting

Repeats to additional subscribers)
"Information received since the Federal Open Market
Committee met in June suggests that economic activity expanded
at a modest pace during the first half of the year. Labor market
conditions have shown further improvement in recent months, on
balance, but the unemployment rate remains elevated. Household
spending and business fixed investment advanced, and the housing
sector has been strengthening, but mortgage rates have risen
somewhat and fiscal policy is restraining economic growth.
Partly reflecting transitory influences, inflation has been
running below the Committee's longer-run objective, but
longer-term inflation expectations have remained stable.
Consistent with its statutory mandate, the Committee seeks
to foster maximum employment and price stability. The Committee
expects that, with appropriate policy accommodation, economic
growth will pick up from its recent pace and the unemployment
rate will gradually decline toward levels the Committee judges
consistent with its dual mandate. The Committee sees the
downside risks to the outlook for the economy and the labor
market as having diminished since the fall. The Committee
recognizes that inflation persistently below its 2 percent
objective could pose risks to its economic performance, but it
anticipates that inflation will move back toward its objective
over the medium term.
To support a stronger economic recovery and to help ensure
that inflation, over time, is at the rate most consistent with
its dual mandate, the Committee decided to continue purchasing
additional agency mortgage-backed securities at a pace of $40
billion per month and longer-term Treasury securities at a pace
of $45 billion per month. The Committee is maintaining its
existing policy of reinvesting principal payments from its
holdings of agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities in
agency mortgage-backed securities and of rolling over maturing
Treasury securities at auction. Taken together, these actions
should maintain downward pressure on longer-term interest rates,
support mortgage markets, and help to make broader financial
conditions more accommodative.
The Committee will closely monitor incoming information on
economic and financial developments in coming months. The
Committee will continue its purchases of Treasury and agency
mortgage-backed securities, and employ its other policy tools as
appropriate, until the outlook for the labor market has improved
substantially in a context of price stability. The Committee is
prepared to increase or reduce the pace of its purchases to
maintain appropriate policy accommodation as the outlook for the
labor market or inflation changes. In determining the size,
pace, and composition of its asset purchases, the Committee will
continue to take appropriate account of the likely efficacy and
costs of such purchases as well as the extent of progress toward
its economic objectives.
To support continued progress toward maximum employment and
price stability, the Committee today reaffirmed its view that a
highly accommodative stance of monetary policy will remain
appropriate for a considerable time after the asset purchase
program ends and the economic recovery strengthens. In
particular, the Committee decided to keep the target range for
the federal funds rate at 0 to 1/4 percent and currently
anticipates that this exceptionally low range for the federal
funds rate will be appropriate at least as long as the
unemployment rate remains above 6-1/2 percent, inflation between
one and two years ahead is projected to be no more than a half
percentage point above the Committee's 2 percent longer-run
goal, and longer-term inflation expectations continue to be well
anchored. In determining how long to maintain a highly
accommodative stance of monetary policy, the Committee will also
consider other information, including additional measures of
labor market conditions, indicators of inflation pressures and
inflation expectations, and readings on financial developments.
When the Committee decides to begin to remove policy
accommodation, it will take a balanced approach consistent with
its longer-run goals of maximum employment and inflation of 2
percent.
Voting for the FOMC monetary policy action were: Ben S.
Bernanke, Chairman; William C. Dudley, Vice Chairman; James
Bullard; Elizabeth A. Duke; Charles L. Evans; Jerome H. Powell;
Sarah Bloom Raskin; Eric S. Rosengren; Jeremy C. Stein; Daniel
K. Tarullo; and Janet L. Yellen. Voting against the action was
Esther L. George, who was concerned that the continued high
level of monetary accommodation increased the risks of future
economic and financial imbalances and, over time, could cause an
increase in long-term inflation expectations."