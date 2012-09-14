版本:
TABLE-U.S. Aug industrial output down 1.2 pct

Sept 14 Federal Reserve Board report of U.S. industrial production and capacity utilization, seasonally adjusted. Total Industrial: Aug July June Aug12/11 Production, Pct Change -1.2 0.5 0.1 2.8 Previous Estimates 0.6 0.1 Production Index 96.8 98.0 97.4

Aug July June Aug'11 Pct of Capacity Use 78.2 79.2 78.9 77.1 Previous Estimates 79.3 78.9

Pct change: Aug July June Aug12/11 Final Products -0.9 0.4 0.4 3.1 Consumer Goods -1.2 0.4 -0.1 Business Equipment -0.2 0.1 1.9 Nonindustrial Supplies -0.9 -0.2 -0.1 Construc.Supplies -0.1 -0.6 -0.5 Materials -1.5 0.9 UNCH 3.0 Manufacturing Industry -0.7 0.4 0.4 3.8 Durable Goods -1.1 0.5 0.8

Motor Vehicles/Parts -4.0 2.7 2.0 Non-Durable Goods -0.4 0.3 0.1 Mining Industry -1.8 1.0 0.6 3.0 Utilities Industry -3.6 1.3 -2.7 -4.7 SPECIAL AGGREGATES:

Pct change: Aug July June Aug12/11 High-tech output -1.1 0.8 1.0 -1.8 Industrial output

ex high-tech -1.2 0.5 0.1 3.0 Industrial output

ex cars/parts -1.0 0.4 UNCH 1.9 Motor Vehicle Assemblies (million unit annual rates):

Aug July June

10.25 11.03 10.55 Percent of Capacity: Manufacturing, Mining, Utilities:

(Seasonally Adj.) Aug July June Aug'11 Manufacturing 77.0 77.7 77.5 75.2 Durable Goods 77.3 78.3 78.2

Motor Vehicles/Parts 76.0 79.5 77.8 Non-Durable Goods 77.9 78.2 78.0 Mining 88.6 90.4 89.7 87.7 Utilities 73.3 76.2 75.4 78.6

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Aug industrial output unchanged

U.S. Aug capacity use rate 79.2 pct

