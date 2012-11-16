TABLE-U.S. Oct industrial output fell 0.4 pct

METALS-Copper steady as attention shifts to Trump speech
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy
Nov 16 Federal Reserve Board report of U.S. industrial production and capacity utilization, seasonally adjusted. Total Industrial: Oct Sept Aug Oct12/11 Production, Pct Change -0.4 0.2 -1.1 1.7 Previous Estimates 0.4 -1.4 Production Index 96.6 97.0 96.8
Oct Sept Aug Oct'11 Pct of Capacity Use 77.8 78.2 78.2 77.6 Previous Estimates 78.3 78.0
Pct change: Oct Sept Aug Oct12/11 Final Products -1.0 0.1 -1.0 1.3 Consumer Goods -0.9 -0.1 -1.1 Business Equipment -1.2 0.4 -0.9 Nonindustrial Supplies -0.7 0.3 -0.6 Construc.Supplies -0.5 0.8 -0.3 Materials 0.1 0.2 -1.4 2.4 Manufacturing Industry -0.9 0.1 -0.9 1.6 Durable Goods -0.6 -0.3 -1.4
Motor Vehicles/Parts -0.1 -1.8 -3.5 Non-Durable Goods -1.0 0.6 -0.4 Mining Industry 1.5 0.9 -1.4 3.4 Utilities Industry -0.1 UNCH -2.2 0.5 SPECIAL AGGREGATES:
Pct change: Oct Sept Aug Oct12/11 High-tech output 1.1 -0.6 -2.8 -1.7 Industrial output
ex high-tech -0.5 0.2 -1.1 1.8 Industrial output
ex cars/parts -0.5 0.3 -1.0 1.2 Motor Vehicle Assemblies (million unit annual rates):
Oct Sept Aug
9.86 9.82 10.30 Percent of Capacity: Manufacturing, Mining, Utilities:
(Seasonally Adj.) Oct Sept Aug Oct'11 Manufacturing 75.9 76.7 76.7 75.8 Durable Goods 75.8 76.4 76.8
Motor Vehicles/Parts 73.7 74.1 75.8 Non-Durable Goods 77.5 78.3 77.9 Mining 90.4 89.3 88.6 89.3 Utilities 75.2 75.4 75.6 76.6
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Oct industrial output +0.2 pct
U.S. Oct capacity use rate 78.3 pct
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy
TOKYO, Feb 28 Japan's Nikkei share average gained on Tuesday morning after U.S. stocks rose and the dollar gained on hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump will speak about infrastructure spending in an address to Congress later in the day.
SYDNEY, Feb 28 London copper was steady on Tuesday as investors looked towards a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump for more clarity on his economic policy, while persistent concerns over supply from large mines in Chile and Indonesia continued to buoy prices.