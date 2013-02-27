TABLE-Revisions to building permits-Commerce Dept

Feb 27 The Commerce Department on Wednesday revised U.S. building permit data issued on Feb. 20.

Preliminary data are also included for comparison. PCT CHANGE Jan (Prev) Dec (Prev) Jan'13/12 (Prev) Permits -0.6 1.8 1.0 1.0 32.2 35.2 RATES Jan (Prev) Dec (Prev) Jan'12 (Prev) Permits 904 925 909 909 684 684 PERMITS Jan (Prev) Dec (Prev) Jan'12 (Prev) Single 584 584 573 573 452 452 Multiple 320 341 336 336 232 232

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

Pct (Prev) Rate (Prev) Northeast unch 10.1 99 109 Midwest 1.4 1.4 143 143 South -0.7 1.1 444 452 West -1.8 -0.5 218 221

Actual Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:

Jan (Prev) Dec (Prev) Jan'12 (Prev)

64 66 65 65 46 46

NOTE: The data is found at