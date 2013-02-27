TABLE-Revisions to building permits-Commerce Dept

BRIEF-Halliburton CEO Lesar 2016 total compensation $17.8 mln
* Halliburton Co - CEO David J. Lesar's 2016 total compensation was $17.8 million versus $15.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
Feb 27 The Commerce Department on Wednesday revised U.S. building permit data issued on Feb. 20.
Preliminary data are also included for comparison. PCT CHANGE Jan (Prev) Dec (Prev) Jan'13/12 (Prev) Permits -0.6 1.8 1.0 1.0 32.2 35.2 RATES Jan (Prev) Dec (Prev) Jan'12 (Prev) Permits 904 925 909 909 684 684 PERMITS Jan (Prev) Dec (Prev) Jan'12 (Prev) Single 584 584 573 573 452 452 Multiple 320 341 336 336 232 232
REGIONAL BREAKDOWN
Pct (Prev) Rate (Prev) Northeast unch 10.1 99 109 Midwest 1.4 1.4 143 143 South -0.7 1.1 444 452 West -1.8 -0.5 218 221
Actual Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:
Jan (Prev) Dec (Prev) Jan'12 (Prev)
64 66 65 65 46 46
NOTE: The data is found at
* Czech bond yields rise (Adds dealer comment on crown, consolidation of Croatian markets after weeks of a plunge)
* CEO Leon Moulder Jr's 2016 total compensation was $5.7 million versus $5.5 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oMgYGz) Further company coverage: